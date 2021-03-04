Powerful earthquake hits off northeast coast of New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A shallow, powerful earthquake has struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand, with officials warning of a possible tsunami threat. There are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency says it is still assessing whether the quake triggered a tsunami that could affect the country. It measured the quake at magnitude 7.3. It advised people near the coast to immediately move to high ground if they felt strong or long shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. It said residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking.