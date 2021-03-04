Press Club seeks release of AP journalist jailed in Myanmar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Press Club has called on Myanmar to immediately release an Associated Press journalist who was arrested last week while photographing security forces charging at anti-coup protesters. Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years. A video of the arrest shows Zaw being quickly surrounded and held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him. The Associated Press has also called for Zaw’s immediate release and condemned his arrest and “arbitrary detention.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday called the situation “troubling.”