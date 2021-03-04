Report: Russian hackers exploit Lithuanian infrastructure

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A report by Lithuania’s intelligence service says hacker groups linked to Russian intelligence conducted cyber-attacks against top Lithuanian officials and decision-makers last year and used the Baltic nation’s technology infrastructure as a base to hit targets in other countries. The annual national security threat assessment report said Thursday that, among others, the Russian cyber-espionage group APT29 with alleged links to Russia’s intelligence services “exploited” Lithuania’s information technology infrastructure “to carry out attacks by APT29 against foreign entities developing a COVID-19 vaccine.”