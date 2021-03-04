State Democrats, Republicans clash over what to do with Cuomo’s executive powers

(WBNG) -- The debate over removing Governor Andrew Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers continued Thursday as a vote is expected to come soon.

This comes one day after the governor said he would not resign over sexual harassment claims.

If and when the powers are removed, it would mean the governor would have to consult with state lawmakers on any pandemic-related decisions. For now, all three sides (Democrats, Republicans, and the governor) have all painted different pictures of what it would look like to remove those powers.

Some lawmakers say the bill doesn't go far enough and wouldn't accomplish real change.

"The governor can still extend directives and edicts; he can of course modify existing directives, and quite frankly if your viewers look at what the governor has done over the course of the last 12 months, what more could the governor possibly do," said State Sen. Fred Akshar (R, District 52), who added he plans to vote no on the bill.

Some of Akshar's colleagues across the aisle however support the bill, calling it a restriction on the governor's powers.

"The whole point of this is to find a balance; we want to protect the public's health, but people have been complaining that they want more of an impact," said State Rep. Donna Lupardo (D, District 122). "I hear from municipalities, and I certainly want to weigh in much more, so this sends a strong signal to the governor."

Lupardo said rather than trying to completely strip the governor's powers, she supports this bill because she believes it could actually pass and is a workable compromise.