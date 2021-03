Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz is happy moonlighting in the outfield but insists he’s still a shortstop. The 22-year-old Cruz came up through the ranks in the infield but his height may eventually be an issue. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is tall for a shortstop, a position where quickness and agility are key. The Pirates have used him in the outfield early in spring training. Cruz says he’ll do whatever he’s ask to do to chip in.