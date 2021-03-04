Visitation to resume at Lourdes, UHS with restrictions

(WBNG) -- In a joint statement, Lourdes and UHS hospitals announced Thursday that visitation will resume at their facilities beginning March 5.

There will be some restrictions in place, in compliance with the New York State Department of Health.

Restrictions are:

One visitor per patient, for up to four hours at a time

Masks are required

Visitors must enter the facility through a designated spot to be screened

Patients with fevers or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in

No visitor under 18-years-old

The hospitals say "special rules" will apply for those accompanying patients in such departments as the laboratory, radiology, cardiopulmonary, ambulatory surgery, emergency rooms, and maternity areas.

Visiting hours at Lourdes, UHS Wilson Medical Center, and UHS Binghamton General Hospital will be from 3 to 7 p.m. every day.

Visiting hours at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. every day.

The visiting hours for UHS Delaware Valley Hospital will be announced on the UHS website. A time in which the hours will be posted was not announced.

More specific details about visitation will be posted on the hospitals' websites, they say.