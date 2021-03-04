What a difference a year makes: California poised to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — This April should look very different than the last for California’s nearly 40 million residents. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new plan Thursday that will speed up reopening. It comes a year after he imposed the nation’s first statewide coronavirus shutdown. Next month, it’s likely restaurants, gyms and museums in nearly all the state will allow some indoor guests. Many more students will be returning to classrooms and competing in sports. And fans could even be in the stands for baseball’s Opening Day. The quicker pace of reopening is tied to a new plan to vaccinate California’s most vulnerable residents across 400 ZIP codes in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods.