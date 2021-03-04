Woman to start paying nearly $2M in Great Danes neglect case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a woman who was convicted in 2018 of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion must now start paying back nearly $2 million for their care. Christina Fay was found guilty of 17 counts of animal cruelty. She had been sentenced to pay the bulk of the money to the Humane Society of the United States, which took in, cared for and found homes for most of the 84 dogs seized from her 13,000-square-foot Wolfeboro residence in 2017. She also had to pay money to the town itself. The New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected her appeal in December.