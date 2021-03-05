2021 Parade Day canceled, Southern Tier feels its absence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This upcoming weekend is one that is usually highly celebrated by residents in the Southern Tier, but the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the cancellation of yet another celebratory event; the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Binghamton.

With the announcement of Binghamton's annual 'Parade Day' being canceled for 2021 has come many who are reminiscing on parades of the past, including just last year.

The St. Patrick's Day parade was one of the last events held in Binghamton just before the coronavirus shut everything down.

The parade is not only a widely attended event in the Southern Tier but is also a point in the year that is most looked forward to, as a high number of local Irish residents can celebrate their heritage and all others can join in on the fun.

Normally, the streets of downtown Binghamton would be preparing for thousands of parade-goers in green. But this year, Binghamton will have to do without.

Binghamton City Mayor Rich David says he anticipates people might still celebrate the memory of the annual event, even with its absence, but it won't be in the same way as before.

There will not be any special measures taken to keep people from gathering this weekend because of those already in place, limiting capacity to 50% in restaurants and bars and mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

The parade also marks the beginning of springtime for many residents and businesses.

Mayor David adds he knows how important Parade Day is to the Downtown Binghamton economy, saying, " When you look at the time of year, January and February are typically the months of the year that generate the least amount of revenue because of the winter. So Parade Day usually helped to get many businesses into the black when they've been in the red."

He says LUMA and Parade Day are the two biggest days for the downtown area's businesses.

No 'Parade Day' is just another hurdle on the long list that businesses and residents alike here in the Southern Tier have been forced to overcome during the pandemic.