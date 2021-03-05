Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration says it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. But the delays add to the uncertainty around bringing about an end to the pandemic as the nation’s virus fatigue grows. Those vaccinated want to know if they still need to wear a mask, if they can go to bars and if they can see their grandchildren. The need for such guidance has slowly grown since January, when the first Americans began to complete the two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccines then available.