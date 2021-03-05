Biden signals support to replace war power authority

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signaled support to replace decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, a little more than a week after he relied on the authorizations to carry out a retaliatory airstrike in eastern Syria. The Biden administration announced its position after a bipartisan bill was introduced earlier this week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations that presidents from both parties have repeatedly used for legal justification to carry out strikes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was committed to working with Congress to replace the authorizations with a more “narrow and specific framework.”