Binghamton women’s soccer team brings veteran leadership into shortened season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's soccer team kicks off its six-game schedule Sunday at the Unviersity of Albany.

The Bearcats return to the field for the first time since November of 2019, and are looking to build on the 10-6-2 record that took them to the America East quarterfinals.

With ten starters returning, head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said the leadership is an advantage they'll count on this season.

"Not only do we bring back ten starters but we've got eight seniors that give us the most senior-legged team within the conference," he said. "We'll be relying on that leadership all throughout the season. This spring is going to be a season where we know we're going to have to adapt and be flexible as much as possible. When you have that type of senior upperclassmen leadership, it certainly helps a lot."

One of those seniors is center back Erin Theiller.

"I think our team is really excited, really grateful for the opportunity," she said.

Theiller said her goal this season is to compete every game.

"I know it's going to be tough, but I think our team is ready...As a team we're really focusing on what we can control," said Theiller. "Our effort, in training, our effort off the field, on the field and just really focusing on things we can control."

Bhattacharjee said the benefits and challenges of playing a six-game season go hand in hand.

"If you get a win and those three points, that's massive. But at the same time, with six games, one or two games that you drop really get magnified, so it could go either way," he said. "For us, we just want to make sure we come in as focused and prepared as we can."

Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m.