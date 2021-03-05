Boeing Max makes emergency landing due to engine indicator

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — American Airlines says one of its Boeing 737 Max jets has made an emergency landing after pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator. The plane landed safely in Newark, New Jersey, after a flight from Miami. An airline spokeswoman says the plane taxied to the gate under its own power, and none of the 95 passengers or six crew members were injured. The problem seemed unrelated to the likely cause of two deadly crashes involving Boeing Max jets in 2018 and 2019. In both cases, investigators have focused on a flight-control system that pushed the nose of the plane down.