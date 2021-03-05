Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The threat to the Capitol still has police on edge. The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is appealing to congressional leaders to back her request to keep National Guard troops protecting the building and lawmakers for another two months. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told congressional leaders in a letter obtained by The Associated Press she needed their assistance with the three-member Capitol Police Board, which oversees her department and reports to those House and Senate leaders. Her letter underscores the confusion over how best to secure the Capitol after a dismal lack of protection on Jan. 6. Authorities were on high alert Thursday after warnings of a new plot to attack the Capitol, but all was quiet.