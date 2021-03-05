Community Options Inc. provides School to Employment Services

(WBNG) -- Community Options Inc. is offering School to Employment Services and learning sessions for students and adults with disabilities.

The next session, "Don't Leave Your Future to Luck", is on March 12 from 5 to 8 pm.

The third session, "Spring Ahead with Post Secondary Education", is being offered on April 16 from 5 to 8 pm.

Both of the sessions are taking place at Community Options Inc, located at 601 Gates Road in Vestal, New York.

School to Employment Services is open to students with a disability and currently enrolled in an educational program.

The events are free for students ages 14 to 21 and all you have to do is register.

For more information call Community Options Inc. of Vestal at (607) 725-2095.

If you have any other questions you can visit the School to Employment Program Facebook page here or email maggie.mcnamara@comop.org.