Friday night basketball scores

(WBNG) -- Check out scores from the final Friday of the high school basketball season.

Boys:

Seton Catholic - 77, Binghamton - 65

Seton's Brett Rumpel led the way with 49 points, while Red Gallagher added 14. The Patriots were led by Leroy Williams with 23 points, and Kaelin Thomas with 19.

Chenango Forks - 46, Susquehanna Valley - 56

Union-Endicott - 77, Johnson City - 67

Jean Senatus led the Tigers with 33 points.

Windsor - 50, Chenango Valley - 70

Walton - 36, Downsville - 27

Bainbridge-Guilford - 50, Greene -51

Cooperstown - 55, Delhi - 59

Girls:

Maine-Endwell - 55, Vestal - 48

Chenango Valley - 42, Windsor - 48

Windsor's Riley Miner led the game with 16 points, while Chenango Valley's Maddy Trisket added 13 points.

Binghamton - 48 , Seton Catholic - 59

Johnson City - 59, Union-Endicott - 48

Emma Phelan led the Wildcats with 20 points, while Kendal guzyk added 13. Union-Endicott was led by Adrianna Fontana with 12 points.

Greene - 58, Bainbridge-Guildford - 39

Downsville - 52, Walton - 49

Franklin - 62, Deposit/Hancock - 40

Delhi - 63, Cooperstown - 38