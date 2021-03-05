Friday night basketball scores

Friday night basketball scoresUpdated
(WBNG) -- Check out scores from the final Friday of the high school basketball season.
Boys:
Seton Catholic - 77, Binghamton - 65
Seton's Brett Rumpel led the way with 49 points, while Red Gallagher added 14. The Patriots were led by Leroy Williams with 23 points, and Kaelin Thomas with 19.
Chenango Forks - 46, Susquehanna Valley - 56
Union-Endicott - 77, Johnson City - 67
Jean Senatus led the Tigers with 33 points.
Windsor - 50, Chenango Valley - 70
Walton - 36, Downsville - 27
Bainbridge-Guilford - 50, Greene -51
Cooperstown - 55, Delhi - 59
Girls:
Maine-Endwell - 55, Vestal - 48
Chenango Valley - 42, Windsor - 48
Windsor's Riley Miner led the game with 16 points, while Chenango Valley's Maddy Trisket added 13 points.
Binghamton - 48 , Seton Catholic - 59
Johnson City - 59, Union-Endicott - 48
Emma Phelan led the Wildcats with 20 points, while Kendal guzyk added 13. Union-Endicott was led by Adrianna Fontana with 12 points.
Greene - 58, Bainbridge-Guildford - 39
Downsville - 52, Walton - 49
Franklin - 62, Deposit/Hancock - 40
Delhi - 63, Cooperstown - 38