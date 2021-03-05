Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group have formally signed a peace agreement aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. The rebel leader emerged from hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement. Under the peace deal, the government will lift its ban on the group, release all party members and supporters from jail and drop all legal cases against them. In exchange, the rebel group agreed to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue.