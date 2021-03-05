Governor: ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in virus fight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One year after the discovery of the first coronavirus case in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf says there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel with the growing availability of vaccines. Wolf, speaking at a news conference Friday outside a Rite Aid pharmacy where people were getting vaccinated, announced last March 6 that Pennsylvania had confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus. Since then, Pennsylvania has seen several spikes in cases, counted more than 113,000 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and attributed more than 24,200 deaths to it. The state Department of Health says more than 868,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.