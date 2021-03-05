Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it. The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021. Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the night on a tap-in with 2:08 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered from an early Pittsburgh deluge to slip by the Penguins 4-3. The Flyers trailed by three following a 71-second first-period onslaught by Pittsburgh but kept chipping away. They finally moved in front on Giroux’s easy flip into an open net late in the third. Kris Letang, Mark Friedman and Jared McCann all scored for Pittsburgh. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played 21 minutes in his return following a one-game stay on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Gillespie had an MRI that confirmed the tear after injuring the knee during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against Creighton. Gillespie was recently named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. In 20 games this season, he has averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the Big East Conference.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ronnie DeGray III had 19 points as fifth-seeded UMass easily defeated 13th-seeded Saint Joseph’s 100-66 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Javohn Garcia added 17 points for the Minutemen, while Tre Mitchell chipped in 15. The Minutemen (8-5) play fourth-seeded Saint Louis in the quarterfinals on Friday. Jordan Hall led the Hawks with 18 points.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Five months after elbow surgery, Rhys Hoskins was back in the lineup taking big swings. The Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger was 1 for 3 with an RBI single as a designated hitter in a 15-0 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday. Hoskins says he should be ready for the seasonn opener on April 1. Hoskins didn’t hesitate to dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt, landing on his surgically repaired left elbow. He anticipates playing first base next week but still has plenty of time to be ready for the opener.

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz is happy moonlighting in the outfield but insists he’s still a shortstop. The 22-year-old Cruz came up through the ranks in the infield but his height may eventually be an issue. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is tall for a shortstop, a position where quickness and agility are key. The Pirates have used him in the outfield early in spring training. Cruz says he’ll do whatever he’s ask to do to chip in.