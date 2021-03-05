House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riotNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, has filed a lawsuit against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection.
The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington.
It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.
The lawsuit follows a similar action filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6.