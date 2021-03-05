House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, has filed a lawsuit against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection.

The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington.

It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

Today, I filed a civil claim against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/wmSMcEzeL6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 5, 2021

The lawsuit follows a similar action filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6.

