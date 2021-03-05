Cold and breezy with a few flurries

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scatted lake effect snow flurries. Steadiest snow off to the northwest. Additional snowfall accumulations of a trace to an inch. High of 25 (21-27). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow flurries tapering off early. Clouds begin to thin to partly cloudy skies. Low of 12 (8-16). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine. High of 26. Low of 9.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Lake effect snow will linger into Saturday before eventually tapering off in the evening hours.



Sunday will be fairly to Saturday's forecast, just without the snow. Expect temperatures to warm into the mid 20s, mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze.



The good news is, a mild pattern with develop by the start of next week. During this time, the Southern Tier will experience temperatures 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.