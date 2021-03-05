Man arrested for having collapsible baton, drugs in vehicle

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Village of Owego Police Department says a man was arrested for having a collapsible baton and narcotics in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, 43-year-old Dan Perry of Nichols was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

False personation, a class B misdemeanor

The Police Department says Perry gave officers a false name during the arrest because he was wanted on a warrant from the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Perry was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on no bail.