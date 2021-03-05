Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

TOKYO (AP) — Scores of demonstrators protesting a coup have been killed by Myanmar’s security forces. Journalists and anyone else capable of exposing the violence have been rounded up and jailed. Limited legal protections have disappeared. The outside world has responded so far with tough words, a smattering of sanctions and little else. The slide from nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.