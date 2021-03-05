Fewer than 5,000 customers without water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Fewer than 5,000 water customers were still without service Friday afternoon in Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson. Public Works Director called the development “positive progress” for the city of 160,000. Some residents have been without water for three weeks now. A key focus to recovery has been filling the system’s water tanks. Williams said earlier in the week debris clogged screens where water moves from a reservoir into the treatment plant. He said Friday water has been flowing consistently through the system for two days now. If progress continues, workers can begin sampling the water — a step that needs to be completed before lifting the boil water advisory.