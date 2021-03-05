Police maced, trampled: New docs show depth of Jan. 6 chaos

Hundreds of emails, texts, photos and documents obtained by The Associated Press show how a patchwork of law enforcement agencies from all directions tried to support Washington as protesters poured into town on Jan. 6. But a lack of coordination and inadequate planning left the U.S. Capitol vulnerable, and resulted in a deadly and potentially avoidable breach. The documents were obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests to law enforcement agencies that responded to the Capitol riot. Five people died in the attack, including a police officer. Hundreds of people were injured and more than 300 have been charged with federal crimes.