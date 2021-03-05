Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of astronauts are spacewalking for the second time this week to get the International Space Station ready for new solar panels. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi floated outside Friday. They need to complete unfinished work from Sunday’s spacewalk. More mounting brackets and struts need to be installed for new and improved solar panels due to arrive in June. The astronauts also need to tighten some sticky bolts that hampered the last spacewalk. Rubins was also the lead spacewalker for that one too.