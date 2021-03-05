UK govt slammed over pricey renovations for media briefings

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is facing criticism for spending 2.6 million pounds ($3.6 million) renovating part of a government building for televised media briefings that have yet to take place. The government says the expenses included “audio-visual equipment, internet infrastructure, electrical works and lighting.” Johnson’s Conservative government announced plans in July to shake up its political communications by holding for White House-style televised briefings, but their start has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition Labour Party accused the government of spending money on “vanity projects” when millions of care workers have been told they will only get a 1% pay raise.