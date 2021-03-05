UK says vaccine shipment from India won’t hurt poor nations

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s vaccines minister has dismissed suggestions that the country was getting key COVID-19 jabs intended for poorer countries, insisting that 10 million doses coming from India were always intended for distribution in the U.K. Nadhim Zahawi, in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, confirmed reports that the Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, would be sending doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca to the U.K. Non-governmental organizations such as Medecins Sans Frontieres have raised concerns that shipments from the Serum Institute would reduce supplies to developing countries. Zahawi insisted this was not the case.