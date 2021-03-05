Ukrainian tycoon banned from entering US for corruption

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States has banned a Ukrainian tycoon and former regional governor, who was a supporter of the country’s president, from entering the country. A Friday statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyi, as well as his wife, son and daughter, stemmed from corruption during his 2014-15 term as governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”