Virginia man accused of shooting federal facility guard dies

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man who officials say was equipped with roughly 600 rounds of ammunition when he exchanged gunfire with a security guard at a Virginia social security building died Wednesday at a local hospital. Federal prosecutors say they are dropping the charges against 44-year-old William Rankin after learning of his death. He was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting at the Norfolk’s Social Security Administration building. Documents say Rankin entered the building on Feb. 8 and shouted, “I want my money!” before wounding the guard. The guard returned fire, wounding Rankin. The guard was expected to recover. A cause of death for Rankin wasn’t immediately released.