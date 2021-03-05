YouTube removes Myanmar army channels; UN to meet on crisis

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — YouTube says it has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its guidelines, as demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country’s political crisis. YouTube says it is watching for any further content that might violate its rules. It earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign. The escalation of violence by security forces has put pressure on the world community to act to restrain the junta, which seized power on Feb. 1 by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.