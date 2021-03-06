At the NBA All-Star Game, HBCUs will take center stage

Mo Williams played for the Eastern Conference in the 2009 NBA All-Star Game and he fully understands the enormity of the event’s platform. His team lost that game. His current team is Alabama State where he’s finishing his first season as coach. That school plus many others should be big winners this time around. Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta is generating $3 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities through donations to scholarship funds. But the actual value to those schools will far exceed that influx of cash, with almost every All-Star element set to showcase and celebrate HBCU traditions and culture.