B-Devils fall to Penguins, 6-3

NEWARK (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at home Saturday evening, 6-3.

The B-Devils scored first on a power play with Danick Martel deflecting Ben Street's shot from the left-wing circle. The B-Devils added another goal with Street beating Penguins goaltender Max Lagace on the breakaway.

Graeme Clark helped the B-Devils increase the lead in the first to 3-0 after cashing in his first professional goal.

The Penguins answered with two goals in the first period and one more in the second.

At 15:29 mark in the second, Penguins Jon Lizotte slid one pass Gilles Senn to help give the Penguins a 4-3 lead.

In the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added two more to seal a 6-3 victory.

Senn had 37 saves in the loss.

Final score:

Penguins - 6 (5-2-1-1), B-Devils - 3 (2-5-1-1)

The Binghamton Devils head back to the ice Sunday against the Hershey Bears at 4 p.m.