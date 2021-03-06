Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation’s capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court. They’re among the roughly 10% of federal judgeships that are or will soon be open, giving Biden his first chance to make his mark on the American judiciary. Barring an improbable expansion of the Supreme Court, Biden’s appointments are also the only concrete moves he has right now to affect the judiciary at large, though there’s talk about expanding the number of judges on lower courts. Democrats haven’t traditionally made the judiciary a focus, but that’s changing after four years of President Donald Trump and the vast changes he made.