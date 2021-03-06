Skip to Content

Broome Co. DOH officials warn of spike in overdoses

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Health officials in Broome County are warning of a spike in overdoses that have occurred in the past 24 hours.

The Broome County Health Department is encouraging those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone. The DOH also urges those to have a NARCAN kit available and to contact 911 if you are on the site of an active overdose.

Virtual NARCAN training is being offered throughout the county at the places below:

The DOH says if you would like to access NARCAN training, you can simply call, text, reach out on Facebook or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member from any of the above organizations, who will ask you a few questions and train you on the spot.

It will then be decided the best way to get you a NARCAN kit.

The DOH says it is especially important now, more than ever to check on those with a substance use disorder and to make sure both the family and the person who uses drugs have a lifesaving Narcan kit.

