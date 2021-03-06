Broome Co. DOH officials warn of spike in overdoses

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Health officials in Broome County are warning of a spike in overdoses that have occurred in the past 24 hours.

The Broome County Health Department is encouraging those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone. The DOH also urges those to have a NARCAN kit available and to contact 911 if you are on the site of an active overdose.

Virtual NARCAN training is being offered throughout the county at the places below:

The Addiction Center of Broome County; 30 W State St, Binghamton, NY 13901. (607) 723-7308, Click here to view their website.

Helio Health, 249 Glenwood Rd, Binghamton, NY 13905, (607) 296-3072. Open 24 Hours, Click here to view their website.

Southern Tier AIDS Program, 277 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790. (607) 237-0497, Click here to view their website.

Truth Pharm, 42 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901. (607) 296-3016, Click here to view their website.

United Health Services (UHS), (607) 762-2200. Click here to view their website. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901, or click here.

The DOH says if you would like to access NARCAN training, you can simply call, text, reach out on Facebook or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member from any of the above organizations, who will ask you a few questions and train you on the spot.

It will then be decided the best way to get you a NARCAN kit.

The DOH says it is especially important now, more than ever to check on those with a substance use disorder and to make sure both the family and the person who uses drugs have a lifesaving Narcan kit.

For more information, click here.