Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market supports local economy, open Saturdays

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Regional Farmer's Market has continued to operate amid the pandemic and the cold winter weather.

The market, now inside for the winter months, helps to circulate money into the local economy. Molly McManus, Assistant Market Manager says when someone spends a dollar at the farmer's market, it goes back into the community 10 times over.

McManus also says it is critical for local farmers to have the opportunity to sell their locally grown and produced products at markets like theirs, especially during this pandemic.

"This is their lifeblood. If markets weren't able to be opened, they would not have as much of a means to sell their products and make money for their families. So, we are lucky to be deemed an essential business for New York State," she says.

The Broome County Regional Farmer's Market is similar to a grocery store in following pandemic regulations, where everyone wears a mask and remains socially distant while shopping.

The Farmer's Market will be open again this Saturday at 840 Upper Front Street in Binghamton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.