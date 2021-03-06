County seeks ways to stop decades-long population decline

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cora Jean Black doesn’t question why her once-white sheers are stained a “grizzly gray.” The reason whirs by her daily in the form of big rigs and dump trucks either traveling along the sea of highways that snake through New Stanton or that are moving products to one of the many industries located in the borough. When Black grew up, she said, it was a family-oriented place with homes dotting the landscape. Now, it’s a stopping point between Somerset and Pittsburgh. “It’s a busy town, but it’s an in-and-out town,” Black said. “They get what they want and they’re gone.”