Dawes scores 21 as Clemson defeats Pitt 77-62 in finale

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored a season-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Clemson defeated Pitt 77-62 to end the regular season. The Tigers pulled away early in the second half when Nick Honor drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, expanding Clemson’s lead from 43-41 to 52-41 in 97 seconds. Another 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson put Clemson up 57-46 at the 12:14 mark and it remained in double digits the rest of the away. Tyson scored 16 points and Aamir Simms 12 with five assists. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points, scoring 10 in the last 9:31 of the game.