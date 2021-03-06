Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

MILAN (AP) — The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit in an Italian court against U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers. The suit was filed in Milan civil court in 2019, but only became public this week when the bloggers posted about it on their Instagram profile, Diet Prada. The site is widely followed in the fashion world for its cutting commentary on unoriginality in designs as well as social issues.