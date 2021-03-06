Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s presidency says President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has traveled to Sudan. He was scheduled Saturday to discuss with Sudanese officials an array of issues, including economic and military ties and the two nations’ dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile. The visit comes amid a rapprochement between the two governments. Egypt has in recent years sought to rebuild ties with its southern neighbor. These efforts have intensified since a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of Sudan’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.