Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court says 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail. The High Court says the group will have hearings Thursday and on March 13. A lower court agreed to release them but prosecutors appealed the decision. They are among 47 people who were charged under a national security law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the ruling Communist Party after pro-democracy protests. They were arrested after opposition groups held an unofficial vote last year to pick candidates for elections to the territory’s Legislative Council.