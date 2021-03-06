Italian prosecutor seeks life for US men charged with murder

ROME (AP) — An Italian prosecutor has requested life in prison for two young American men charged with slaying an Italian police officer in central Rome. Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta asked the court on Saturday to find the two defendants — Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20 — guilty and to impose Italy’s maximum sentence for the July 26, 2019 stabbing death of Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. Calabretta called the attack “disproportionate and deadly.” The defense will make its closing arguments starting March 18, before the court decides the verdict and sentence.