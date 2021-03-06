Man hit on I-676 after police chase ID’d; video released

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey have released the name of a Philadelphia man struck and killed after running onto an interstate after fleeing from Camden police during a traffic stop a month ago. The New Jersey attorney general’s office on Friday said 26-year-old Rashad Muse of Philadelphia was the man struck Feb. 6 on Interstate 676. State authorities also released video from police body cameras and a street camera. Authorities have said a speeding sedan fled from police, and and the driver later crashed in an underpass, ran up an embankment onto I-676 and was struck by several vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.