Maryland wins Big Ten title with victory over Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Maryland clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with an 88-61 victory over Penn State. The Terrapins have won the title in six of their seven years in the conference. Maryland was outright champions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, with shared titles in 2017 and 2020. Ohio State won the title in 2018. Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins, who earned their 10th straight win.