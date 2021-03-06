Officer’s trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis leaders say they’ll reopen a barricaded intersection known as George Floyd Square after the murder trial of the officer accused of killing him. But the activists who serve as unofficial leaders and organizers of the area have issued 24 demands before they’ll step aside, even calling for a recall of the county prosecutor. Groups meet regularly at the site of the now-vacant Speedway station, discussing everything from activism to snow removal. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes. Jury selection in Chauvin’s murder trial begins Monday.