Recording, cataloging sports history is his specialty

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Many people enjoy watching sports, and many people enjoy playing them. Ron Brode has done both during his lifetime, but his claim to fame has been recording and cataloging sporting events. Brode, 79, has a collection of more than 3,000 video or audio tapes of various sporting events in the basement of his Altoona home. “They represent a part of our past that we can’t bear to slip away,” said Brode, who began his hobby as a teenager in 1960 when he audio-taped the Pittsburgh Pirates’ historic Game 7 World Series victory over the New York Yankees on Bill Mazeroski’s home run.