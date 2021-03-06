Robberies of 2 unoccupied homes in Elmira cause police to urge vigilance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A pair of burglaries has Elmira Police urging residents in the city and surrounding areas to make arrangements for house sitters or with friends and neighbors if you expect to be out of town for an extended period of time.

Police say they have investigated two burglaries, one on Feb. 5th and the other on Mar. 5th, both at Elmira residences which were vacant at the time of the break-ins.

Police say the homes were furnished and in good condition, not abandoned when the break-ins occurred.

They believe the suspects watched the residences closely to be sure they were unoccupied. Then subsequently broke in, began removing items and living in the residences, not expecting any interruption from the homeowners.

Elmira police say they have made arrests from the Feb.5th incident, but believe there to be more individuals involved. The Mar. 5th incident is still under investigation.

Police urge everyone to use caution and to have a friend or neighbor lookout for signs of forced entry on your property if you plan to be away for a long period of time.

Police say anyone who has more information on these burglaries is urged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the Tip Line at 271-HALT.