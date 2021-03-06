Saturday high school hoops roundup
(WBNG) -- The high school basketball season came to an end throughout the Southern Tier on Saturday.
After over 20 years at Seton Catholic Central, Head Coach Colleen Jayne is retiring from coaching. While at Seton, Jayne had over 300 wins and brought home 25 championships, including three state titles.
Girls:
Binghamton 31, Seton 73
Reese Vaughan led the Saints with 26 points. Mariah Conklin led the Patriots with ten points.
Maine-Endwell 59, Vestal 52
Johnson City 34, Union-Endicott 82
Susquehanna Valley 59, Chenango Forks 36
Oxford 52, Harpursville 31
Sidney 63, Deposit/Hancock 48
Norwich 53, Cambridge 70
Boys:
Union-Endicott 60, Johnson City 65
Johnson City's Corey Casteline added 23 points. Union-Endicott's Adrese led with 20.
Vestal 40, Maine-Endwell 49
Jack McFadden led the Spartans with 30 points.
Chenango Valley 70, Windsor 32
Edmeston 65, Norwich 83
Harpursville 57, Oxford 39
Deposit/Hancock 71, Sidney 40