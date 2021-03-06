Saturday high school hoops roundup

(WBNG) -- The high school basketball season came to an end throughout the Southern Tier on Saturday.

After over 20 years at Seton Catholic Central, Head Coach Colleen Jayne is retiring from coaching. While at Seton, Jayne had over 300 wins and brought home 25 championships, including three state titles.

Girls:

Binghamton 31, Seton 73

Reese Vaughan led the Saints with 26 points. Mariah Conklin led the Patriots with ten points.

Maine-Endwell 59, Vestal 52

Johnson City 34, Union-Endicott 82

Susquehanna Valley 59, Chenango Forks 36

Oxford 52, Harpursville 31

Sidney 63, Deposit/Hancock 48

Norwich 53, Cambridge 70

Boys:

Union-Endicott 60, Johnson City 65

Johnson City's Corey Casteline added 23 points. Union-Endicott's Adrese led with 20.

Vestal 40, Maine-Endwell 49

Jack McFadden led the Spartans with 30 points.

Chenango Valley 70, Windsor 32

Edmeston 65, Norwich 83

Harpursville 57, Oxford 39

Deposit/Hancock 71, Sidney 40