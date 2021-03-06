Second half of the weekend remains chilly

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few lake effect snow flurries 30%. Low of 14 (8-16). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 26 (24-30). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly clear skies. Low of 8 (4-9). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Snow flurries will taper off this evening, yet low level clouds will remain in place heading into Sunday. Clouds will thin a little during the afternoon on Sunday as temperatures warm into the mid 20s. Unfortunately, temperatures will be plummeting heading into Monday, with many locations starting off in the single digits.



However, the weather will only improve from there. A strong high pressure will allow for the Jet stream to flatten out resulting in warm air flowing in from the south. This will lead to temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. It will be dry too for the most part. The only day that we have the potential for precipitation is Thursday.