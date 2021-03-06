Siegrist leads Villanova over No. 25 DePaul women in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Madison Siegrist scored 10 of her 30 points in overtime to lead Villanova to a 78-72 win over No. 25 DePaul and into the Big East tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. Fifth-seeded Villanova now has the daunting task of taking on top-ranked Connecticut in a Sunday matchup. Villanova’s Brianna Herlihy finished with 19 points, including the final go-ahead basket in overtime, and Sarah Mortensen 13 for the Wildcats. Deja Church scored 19 points and Sonya Morris, back after missing the Blue Demons’ previous game, added 16 with nine rebounds.